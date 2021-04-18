Short Interest in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Decreases By 24.0%

ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 555,600 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the March 15th total of 730,800 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 320,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley increased their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ChannelAdvisor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.54.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $470,800.00. Also, Director Timothy Buckley sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $449,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,082.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 390,424 shares of company stock worth $10,124,648. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 12.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 6.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ECOM traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,429. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.24. The company has a market capitalization of $734.88 million, a P/E ratio of 39.89 and a beta of 0.99. ChannelAdvisor has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $28.94.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.97 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 12.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

