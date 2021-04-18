Short Interest in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) Declines By 24.3%

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 679,700 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the March 15th total of 897,600 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 270,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several research firms recently commented on MANU. TheStreet raised Manchester United from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Manchester United from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Manchester United presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Get Manchester United alerts:

MANU traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.60 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.03. Manchester United has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $20.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $172.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.08 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Manchester United will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MANU. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Manchester United during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Manchester United by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Manchester United during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Manchester United during the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Manchester United during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.