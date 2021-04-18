Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,240,000 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the March 15th total of 10,920,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

BRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Truist lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.03.

Shares of NYSE BRX traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.24. 2,815,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,494,024. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.68. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $21.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08 and a beta of 1.63.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. Analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.03%.

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 350,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,265,095.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $424,800 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 21,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

