Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 306,300 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the March 15th total of 403,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Monarch Casino & Resort stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.46. 48,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,313. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.88 and its 200 day moving average is $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.61 and a beta of 1.66. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $70.89.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $58.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.