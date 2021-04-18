Analysts Anticipate Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.90 Million

Equities analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) will report $13.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Velodyne Lidar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $15.80 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar will report full-year sales of $93.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $85.00 million to $102.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $183.85 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $242.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Velodyne Lidar.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.78 million.

VLDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Velodyne Lidar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at $911,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at $323,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VLDR traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,504,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,139,332. Velodyne Lidar has a 12 month low of $10.17 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.63.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

