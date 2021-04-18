Brokerages Expect SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) will announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.41. SPX FLOW posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 466.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. SPX FLOW had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $396.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. SPX FLOW’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

FLOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on SPX FLOW in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.57.

FLOW traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.23. 121,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.28. SPX FLOW has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $70.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is 19.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,433,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,864,000 after acquiring an additional 375,264 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,051,000 after acquiring an additional 13,672 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter valued at $34,871,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 56.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after acquiring an additional 157,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 217,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

