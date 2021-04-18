-$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Liberty Oilfield Services reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1,400%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $257.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.16 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LBRT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Oilfield Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.82.

Shares of LBRT traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.70. 776,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,967. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 3.31. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $14.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.03.

In other news, President Ron Gusek sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $284,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,457,101 shares in the company, valued at $16,581,809.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total value of $44,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,894,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,001,040.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,201,453 shares of company stock worth $195,250,382. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

