$0.15 EPS Expected for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) will report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.16. LivaNova posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $269.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.83 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on LivaNova from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.34. 260,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,533. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 0.80. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $83.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

