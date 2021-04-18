Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) Short Interest Update

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 57.0% from the March 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 313,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ PHCF traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $4.14. 33,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,435. Puhui Wealth Investment Management has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $9.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Get Puhui Wealth Investment Management alerts:

About Puhui Wealth Investment Management

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides third-party wealth management services in the People's Republic of China. The company markets financial products, such as private equity funds, securities investment funds, and private placement bond products to high-net-worth individuals and small and medium enterprises.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Puhui Wealth Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puhui Wealth Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.