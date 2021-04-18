Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a growth of 48.3% from the March 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ PTF traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $143.66. 33,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,618. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.48. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $71.78 and a 52-week high of $175.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

