Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Short Interest Up 45.1% in March

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 45.1% from the March 15th total of 12,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, Director Gabrielle Alison Silver sold 13,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $147,097.86. Company insiders own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPNT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 252,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 45,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. 20.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OPNT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.84. The stock had a trading volume of 7,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,135. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average is $9.64. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.79 and a twelve month high of $14.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.39 and a beta of 0.85.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.28). Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

