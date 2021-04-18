Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Takes $252,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Bank of America by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.15. The company had a trading volume of 60,633,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,919,645. The stock has a market cap of $337.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $40.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.02 and its 200-day moving average is $31.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.68.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

