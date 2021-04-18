A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.9% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.23.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Insiders sold 83,141 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,545 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $153.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $82.40 and a 12 month high of $161.69.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

