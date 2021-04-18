UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s 6th Largest Position

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,910 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 3.5% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $12,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 80.8% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,371 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $439,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 35.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.77.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $391.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.73. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $273.25 and a 12-month high of $392.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $369.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,292,774. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

