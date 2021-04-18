Brokerages Anticipate Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) to Announce $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) to report $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Independent Bank posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 185.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 24.64%. The firm had revenue of $53.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBCP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,149,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,710,000 after buying an additional 98,524 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 57,494 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,901,000 after buying an additional 53,857 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 466,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,622,000 after buying an additional 47,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 26.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 33,713 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IBCP traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $23.78. The stock had a trading volume of 62,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,566. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $24.73. The company has a market capitalization of $520.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

