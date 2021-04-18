GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires 3,101 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,587 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up approximately 1.3% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 5,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total value of $1,234,190.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,420.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total transaction of $927,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at $14,977,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,330 shares of company stock valued at $17,473,914 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.03.

NYSE:CRM traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $231.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,086,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,249,615. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $148.00 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $213.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.55, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.