Chromia (CHR) Hits Market Cap of $134.42 Million

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded down 22% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 18th. Over the last seven days, Chromia has traded 8% lower against the dollar. Chromia has a market capitalization of $134.42 million and $124.03 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chromia coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000568 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00067309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00020251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.52 or 0.00676483 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.31 or 0.00087721 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00038297 BTC.

Chromia Coin Profile

Chromia is a coin. It launched on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,250 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chromia is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

