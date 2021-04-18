$13.00 Million in Sales Expected for One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) This Quarter

Analysts expect One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) to post $13.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings. One Stop Systems reported sales of $13.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full year sales of $57.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $56.40 million to $58.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $63.80 million, with estimates ranging from $61.60 million to $66.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for One Stop Systems.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). One Stop Systems had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.02%.

OSS has been the subject of several research reports. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of One Stop Systems from $3.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

In other One Stop Systems news, VP James M. Reardon sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $589,000.00. Also, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 21,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $132,040.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSS. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 16,752 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 75.0% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OSS traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $4.67. The company had a trading volume of 329,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,396. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.78 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.41. One Stop Systems has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $9.50.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

