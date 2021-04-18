Metal Hits 24-Hour Volume of $45.23 Million (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded down 17.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Metal coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.49 or 0.00006343 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metal has traded 26.8% lower against the US dollar. Metal has a market cap of $229.10 million and approximately $45.23 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00067309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00020251 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00050456 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $372.52 or 0.00676483 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.31 or 0.00087721 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Metal Profile

MTL is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 coins. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Metal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

