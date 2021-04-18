Brokerages Anticipate Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) to report $1.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.25 billion and the highest is $1.36 billion. Sonoco Products posted sales of $1.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full year sales of $5.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sonoco Products.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

SON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.25.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $64.88. 400,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,897. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $42.41 and a 1-year high of $65.37. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $36,325.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,717.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonoco Products (SON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.