GeyserCoin (GSR) Reaches Market Cap of $29,262.28

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded down 29.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One GeyserCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0198 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. GeyserCoin has a market cap of $29,262.28 and approximately $1.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GeyserCoin has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188,411.32 or 3.42145228 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000227 BTC.

GeyserCoin Coin Profile

GeyserCoin (GSR) is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,475,451 coins. GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeyserCoin’s official website is geysercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

GeyserCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeyserCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeyserCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeyserCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

