Alchemy Pay Reaches Market Cap of $23.14 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded down 21% against the US dollar. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $23.14 million and $8.80 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.49 or 0.00442160 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00163250 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $101.97 or 0.00185166 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005645 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000731 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,073,916,604 coins. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

