Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 323,500 shares, an increase of 66.0% from the March 15th total of 194,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.7 days.

QTRHF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,225. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.02. The company has a market cap of $223.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.58. Quarterhill has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of technology companies offering products and services. It operates through the following segments: Licensing, Systems, Services, and Recurring. The Licensing segment focuses in technology licenses, perpetual software licenses, and other revenues characterized as one-time licenses.

