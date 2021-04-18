Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Short Interest Update

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a growth of 48.8% from the March 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 39.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RTOXF remained flat at $$4.91 during trading on Friday. Rotork has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $5.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.40.

Several analysts have commented on RTOXF shares. Peel Hunt raised shares of Rotork to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Rotork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rotork currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

