Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS PTOI traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 378,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,045. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.03. Plastic2Oil has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.06.

Plastic2Oil Company Profile

Plastic2Oil, Inc engages in the transforming waste plastics to oil and other fuel products in the United States. It produces light and heavy fuel products, such as naphtha, fuel oil No. 2 and fuel oil No. 6. The company also produces by-products, including a reusable off-gas similar to natural gas and a carbon residue known as petcoke.

