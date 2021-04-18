Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS PTOI traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 378,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,045. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.03. Plastic2Oil has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.06.
Plastic2Oil Company Profile
