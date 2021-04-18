Brokerages Set American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Price Target at $271.17

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $271.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 5,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in American Tower by 4.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 664,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,543,000 after acquiring an additional 28,935 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter worth about $8,823,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 6.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $248.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 64.17%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

