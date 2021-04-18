Zacks: Brokerages Expect Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) to Announce $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) will announce $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Westlake Chemical Partners’ earnings. Westlake Chemical Partners reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Westlake Chemical Partners.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $245.65 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

In other news, Director G Stephen Finley acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.47 per share, for a total transaction of $93,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,880. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,930,000 after acquiring an additional 30,766 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 68,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $912,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 14,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $26.46. 438,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,452. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.37 million, a PE ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 7.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.4714 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.78%.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

