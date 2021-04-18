TrueFi Hits Market Capitalization of $51.92 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. TrueFi has a total market cap of $51.92 million and $7.24 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 23.8% lower against the US dollar. One TrueFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000670 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00067166 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00020299 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.78 or 0.00679822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.52 or 0.00088002 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00038589 BTC.

About TrueFi

TrueFi is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrueFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

