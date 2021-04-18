Analysts Expect Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.89 Per Share

Analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) will post ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.03) and the highest is ($1.67). Cedar Fair reported earnings per share of ($2.15) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full-year earnings of ($3.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.18) to ($2.50). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cedar Fair.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $33.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FUN. B. Riley upped their price objective on Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cedar Fair from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Cedar Fair stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.31. The stock had a trading volume of 534,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,255. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.22. Cedar Fair has a 1-year low of $21.56 and a 1-year high of $52.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.88.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 510.2% during the 4th quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,949,000 after purchasing an additional 317,723 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,130,000 after buying an additional 235,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaconlight Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth about $4,812,000. 52.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cedar Fair (FUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.