Playcent (PCNT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.00 Million

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded down 19.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Playcent coin can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001797 BTC on major exchanges. Playcent has a total market capitalization of $11.25 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Playcent has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00067166 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00020299 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $374.78 or 0.00679822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.52 or 0.00088002 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00038589 BTC.

Playcent Profile

PCNT is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,353,284 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Buying and Selling Playcent

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

