Analysts Anticipate Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to Announce $1.00 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to post earnings per share of $1.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Waste Management’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10. Waste Management posted earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $5.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $5.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion.

WM has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.58.

In other news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $34,356.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,076.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $43,641.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,515.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,683 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,485 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WM. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Waste Management by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 61,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,294,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,613,000 after purchasing an additional 308,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 18,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 13,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Waste Management by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after buying an additional 5,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

WM traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.05. 1,349,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,062,031. The stock has a market cap of $57.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management has a 1-year low of $94.13 and a 1-year high of $135.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 52.27%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

