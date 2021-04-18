Rothschild Investment Corp IL Purchases 6,347 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 180,132 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up approximately 0.9% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $9,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6,641.7% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WBA. Barclays raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $53.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.61. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

