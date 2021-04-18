Iowa State Bank Reduces Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Iowa State Bank decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,644,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $1.47 on Friday, hitting $418.89. 2,707,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,368,275. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $396.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.70. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $272.92 and a twelve month high of $417.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

