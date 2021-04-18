Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) Short Interest Down 23.9% in March

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the March 15th total of 2,850,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 975,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of TK traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.10. 269,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,837. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average is $2.69. The stock has a market cap of $313.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Teekay has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $4.88.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $297.86 million for the quarter. Teekay had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.38%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Teekay in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Teekay by 461.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,839 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 37,674 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Teekay by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 39,963 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 12,812 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Teekay in the fourth quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Teekay by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,382,670 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 255,398 shares in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Company Profile

Teekay Corporation provides oil and gas transportation services worldwide. It operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, floating production storage and offloading units, liquefied gas carriers, and conventional tankers. As of December 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of 140 vessels, which included chartered-in vessels.

