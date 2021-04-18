Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the March 15th total of 2,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

PWR traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $95.70. 918,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,342. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $28.70 and a 12 month high of $95.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.88.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.87%.

In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $86,032.80. Also, CFO Derrick A. Jensen sold 36,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $2,976,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 373,212 shares in the company, valued at $30,226,439.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,930 shares of company stock worth $13,155,010. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 612.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

