InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 186,600 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the March 15th total of 242,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

IHG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. InterContinental Hotels Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 304.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IHG traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,841. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.34. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of $36.55 and a one year high of $75.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.86.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

