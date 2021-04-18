Analysts Anticipate South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) to Announce $1.17 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) to post $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the highest is $1.26. South Jersey Industries reported earnings of $1.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for South Jersey Industries.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $485.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.72 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.39%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 505.6% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJI traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,053,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.32. South Jersey Industries has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $30.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.63. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.04%.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South Jersey Industries (SJI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.