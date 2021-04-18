CX Institutional Grows Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

CX Institutional increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,302 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,267,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,649,155,000 after purchasing an additional 372,183 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,929,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,223 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,917,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,899,957,000 after acquiring an additional 293,800 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,497,550,000 after acquiring an additional 991,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.80.

HD stock traded up $5.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $328.08. 6,213,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,620,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $196.82 and a one year high of $323.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $288.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.18.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

