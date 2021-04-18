CMG Global Holdings LLC Purchases New Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

CMG Global Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

PM stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.91. 4,947,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,794,694. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.82. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $66.85 and a one year high of $92.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.49%.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

