Liquity Price Tops $31.06 (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded up 30.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. During the last week, Liquity has traded 62.9% higher against the dollar. One Liquity coin can currently be purchased for about $31.06 or 0.00056313 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity has a total market cap of $667,674.14 and approximately $5.06 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Liquity alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00065637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.64 or 0.00278560 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004327 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00026194 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $390.91 or 0.00708754 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,905.00 or 0.99548013 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $468.07 or 0.00848651 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Liquity Profile

The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LQTYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Liquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.