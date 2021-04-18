SuperCoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $59.00 (SUPER)

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 18th. One SuperCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SuperCoin has traded 23% lower against the US dollar. SuperCoin has a market capitalization of $146,740.80 and $59.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SuperCoin

SuperCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2021. SuperCoin’s total supply is 53,175,071 coins. SuperCoin’s official website is supercoin.nl . SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

