Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) Market Capitalization Tops $8.88 Million

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One Blockchain Certified Data Token coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000424 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded 27.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a market capitalization of $8.88 million and approximately $436,509.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00067463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00020229 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.12 or 0.00681949 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.42 or 0.00087797 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00038414 BTC.

Blockchain Certified Data Token Profile

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CRYPTO:BCDT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 37,935,044 coins. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma . Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Blockchain Certified Data Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Certified Data Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockchain Certified Data Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockchain Certified Data Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

