Mcdonald Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH opened at $271.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $259.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.08. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $147.60 and a 1 year high of $269.69.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

