Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Increased by Dock Street Asset Management Inc.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,931 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 3.3% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $15,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $386.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $244.10 and a 1-year high of $389.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $367.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.69.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,259.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 784,272 shares of company stock valued at $260,633,643. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.37.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

