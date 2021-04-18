Iowa State Bank Cuts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Iowa State Bank lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,373,788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $878,514,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,095,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,783 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,444,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,039,000 after purchasing an additional 665,237 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,977,000 after purchasing an additional 519,151 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.57.

CAT traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $233.36. 2,128,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,294,346. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $226.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $237.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $127.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

