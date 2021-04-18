Windward Capital Management Co. CA Reduces Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,006,240,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,219 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,204,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,010,000 after purchasing an additional 463,298 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 238.9% in the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 606,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,314,000 after purchasing an additional 427,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,361,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.95.

Shares of DE stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $383.07. 1,092,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,798,997. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $366.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.02. The company has a market cap of $120.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.03, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $117.85 and a 12 month high of $392.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 41.43%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

