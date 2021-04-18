Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA reduced its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 3.7% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $37,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 2,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.54, for a total transaction of $603,455.12. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.40, for a total transaction of $664,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at $6,490,224.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,325 shares of company stock valued at $9,129,985 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACN traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $286.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,625,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,569. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $165.71 and a 52 week high of $288.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $268.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.26. The firm has a market cap of $182.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.