Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Short Interest Down 38.1% in March

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a decrease of 38.1% from the March 15th total of 2,440,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $403.37 per share, with a total value of $151,263.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total transaction of $1,396,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,939,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 322.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

HUM stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $435.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,940,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,320. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $408.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $56.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. Humana has a twelve month low of $353.28 and a twelve month high of $474.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Humana will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.67%.

HUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $461.38.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

