Short Interest in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Drops By 37.5%

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the March 15th total of 4,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 585,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 74,404 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in MRC Global by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 222,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in MRC Global by 280.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 14,896 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MRC Global by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 917,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 354,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in MRC Global by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 24,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 14,094 shares during the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRC stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.21. 266,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.12. MRC Global has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.55.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.09 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MRC Global will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. MRC Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.40.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

