Travala.com Market Cap Reaches $258.32 Million (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Travala.com coin can currently be purchased for about $5.17 or 0.00009361 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Travala.com has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Travala.com has a market cap of $258.32 million and approximately $22.54 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00066122 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.34 or 0.00281346 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004302 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00026362 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $395.75 or 0.00716751 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,410.46 or 1.00354908 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $471.06 or 0.00853141 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,112,681 coins and its circulating supply is 49,979,213 coins. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

